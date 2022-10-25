Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance

Iowa's band performed a tribute to Elton John with the Ohio State University marching band over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grammy Award-winning artist, Elton John, applauded a tribute performance from over the weekend by the marching bands from the University of Iowa and Ohio State University.

The performance came at halftime during the college football game between the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

It was the first time the Ohio State marching band performed with another marching band at the stadium.

The show was a tribute to Sir Elton John. Ohio State music professor Doctor William McDaniel put the show together. McDaniel received his doctorate at the University of Iowa.

Sir Elton John tweeted about the performance on Monday, thanking the two bands and calling the performance an incredible dedication with so much creativity.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

Latest News

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for the end zone against the Denver Broncos...
Jets rookie running back Breece Hall out with knee injury
Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes...
No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21
Iowa State’s inconsistency on offense lead to 0-3 start in the Big 12
Iowa State’s inconsistency on offense leads to 0-3 start in the Big 12
Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field...
Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9