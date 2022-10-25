Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis Monday night.

He has since been transferred to Peoria for further treatment, according to court documents.

The man police say injured him, Adrian Ward Rogers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

He also is facing charges of aggravated arson, a Class X felony, and residential arson, a Class 1 felony, in a separate case that police said happened just hours before the incident involving Lind.

Timeline

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rock Island fire and police responded to a home fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

A resident was able to get out with no injuries. According to police, the house sustained significant fire damage.

According to police, Rogers went into the home and intentionally set it on fire, and left before firefighters and police arrived on scene.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant:

Just after 4 p.m., Rogers went into the East Moline Police Department and spoke with Lind. He left a short time later.

Around 5:05 p.m., Rock Island police issued a “probable cause pick-up” for Ward for aggravated arson.

Around 6:30 p.m., Lind found Rogers in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. He made contact with Rogers, who tried to walk away.

Lind tried to tell him that he was not free to leave and grabbed his upper body. Ward then turned and struck Lind in the face.

Lind fell to the ground and became unconscious. Rogers left him “unattended without providing aid after reviewing said officer’s body-worn camera footage” according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, Lind suffered severe head trauma and skull fractures.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began an extensive search for Rogers, police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to police.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday that Rogers is being held on a $1 million bond. She added that he will face initial arraignment on the charges within the next 48 hours.

Villarreal said additional charges may be filed.

‘Officer of the Year’

Lind has been with the East Moline Police Department for seven years, Chief Jeff Ramsey said Tuesday. He also was with the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force from 2018-2021, the chief added.

In April, Lind was named the 2021 Officer of the Year by the Breakfast Optimist Club for his work with the gang task force.

According to a media release, Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases at the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution operating in the Quad Cities area.

“Sgt. Lind also worked diligently to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearm violations,” according to the release. “Sgt. Lind has also been very involved in community service projects such as Shop with a Cop and Holiday Food Baskets.”

On Tuesday, various law enforcement agencies posted messages of support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with City of East Moline Police Department Sergeant William Lind who was critically injured last night after being attacked while in the line of duty,” the Davenport Police Department said on its Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Lind and his family,” according to a post on Moline Police Department’s Facebook page.

Supervised release

Court records show Rogers was released from federal prison after serving about 26 years in several cases. He is currently on supervised release.

In May 1995, he was sentenced to 80 months in prison on a bank robbery and 60 months on a use of a firearm charge. Court records show a judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 140 months - or more than 11 ½ years.

The judge also ordered the sentences to run consecutively to a 20-year sentence imposed on drug, money laundering and failing to appear for trial charges in three separate charges, according to court records.

On Aug. 3, 2021, Rogers submitted to a urine test, which came back positive for morphine, court records show.

Court records show he was verbally reprimanded by a probation officer. The report noted that this was Rogers’ first violation of use of a controlled substance since he was on supervision and that he continued to participate in mental health treatment and is otherwise compliant with the terms of his release.

According to the records, he was told by the probation office not to have contact with the alleged victim in the case.

“The probation office will continue to supervise Rogers and will monitor the status of this case and the filing of any formal charges for domestic battery, according to the report. “Further reports will be filed with the Court if formal charges are sought.”

On May 12, a supervising U.S. probation officer filed a report in U.S. District Court, Davenport, alleging that Rogers was arrested several days earlier on a domestic battery charge in East Moline, court records show.

