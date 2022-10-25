Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic

Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo
Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from State Auditor Rob Sand says a lack of policies and procedures led Iowa Workforce Development to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020, amid the pandemic and a rise in unemployment claims.

That includes overpaying unemployment compensation to people ineligible to receive compensation because they were either incarcerated or dead, along with failures to detect and correct documentation errors.

The overpayments of unemployment compensation included $113,000 to eight prisoners, and $124,000 to claimants who were deceased.

Sand’s report recommended corrective actions that would prevent compensation going to people who are ineligible because they are incarcerated or they are using a dead person’s social security number. IWD said it has already begun implementing policies and procedures to prevent that in the future.

The report included a statement from IWD detailing the unprecedented situation it dealt with amid the pandemic in 2020.

Iowa Workforce Development said it received an unparalleled number of unemployment claims and customer service calls between March and June 2020. Claims went from about 125,000 a month before the pandemic, to about 600,000 claims a month.

IWD said it began an “all hands-on deck” approach to staffing assignments to process this unprecedented number of claims and customer service requests.

IWD’s Unemployment Insurance division staff went from 139 employees to more than 475 overnight. They also hired more than 250 temporary employees and added 55 volunteers from other agencies. Staff also increased workdays to 10-hours on weekdays and added an 8-hour workday on Saturdays in the middle of March.

“We do not anticipate that the issues that lead to the finding in this audit report, in this particular period of time, will ever arise again,” IWD wrote in a response to the report. “But if it should, we have the experiences, resources and processes in place to quickly address them as needed.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

Latest News

Noreen Bush.
Funeral service for Noreen Bush set for November
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by arson suspect, police say
Black students at Grinnell college say they feel unsafe after racist harassment on campus this...
Grinnell college leaders call on community to stop racist harassment after recent incidents
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance