One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Mariannette Miller-Meeks was born in Herlong, California.

Before taking her seat as a Representative for Iowa, Miller-Meeks served in the United States Army for 24 years.

She also has a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

“I think when you’re in the minority, and you can pass 13 bills. But when you’re able to deliver to the constituents of that district, whether it’s a passport, or a visa tax refund that they’ve been waiting for, for over a year, when you’re able to do those things and serve people to address their problems and issues,” said Miller-Meeks.

Addressing high inflation is an issue that’s top of mind for voters.

Miller-Meeks blames inflation on government overspending and what’s happening within the oil and gas industry.

”Basically, you know, reducing the supply streams, constraining the supply of energy. And that’s led to higher prices, both at the gas pump and for food. So one of the first things we can do is to, you know, stop the overspending in Congress, and then open up the supply for oil and gas. And that means energy independence in the United States, and getting us back on that pathway where we’re producing as much oil and gas as we were prior to the pandemic. And we know that we can even produce beyond that, which would be helpful to Europe if we were to produce more oil and gas and export to Europe,” said Miller-Meeks.

Social Security benefits automatically adjust for inflation, and retired voters have likely noticed the increase in their payments lately.

”So we’re trying to strengthen retirement income, strengthen the social security standpoint, as you notice, the Social Security cost of living adjustment is going to be huge this year, it will be one of the biggest increases. And that’s because inflation is so high. So we want to make sure that people that have contributed to this system are able to access the system when they get to age to access it. So strengthening Medicare, making sure that Social Security is solvent. And part of that is growing the economy. Because as we grow the economy, we have more people who pay taxes, they pay into those systems, so they help those systems to become more,” said Miller-Meeks.

Abortion is another big topic in this election cycle.

“I don’t hear much about abortion on the campaign trail. But people in this area know me very well. I’m pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. But honestly, the Democrats are extreme on this issue. Almost every single one of them voted in Congress, for abortion on demand with no excuses up until the time of birth and taxpayer funding for abortions, neither of which is something that’s a particular desire or particularly favorable with the American people. What I hear on the campaign trail is the economy, jobs, inflation prices, crime, the border 87,000, IRS agents and college loan forgiveness. Those are the things I hear about,” said Miller-Meeks.

She also spoke about how she would work with members of the opposite party.

“If I am reelected, I’ll continue to do what I have done, which is, I’ve been a bipartisan member of Congress, I pass 13 bills, five of them have been signed at the White House, and I was there for the bill signing. So I’m known to listen, to pay attention to respect members on both sides of the aisle, and I’m there to execute and get things done. So I’ve been able to take the things I’ve heard in district that problems people have had, and actually execute on solving those problems. And I will continue to do that. As a member of Congress. I think the biggest thing is to people remember that. Know, the golden rule, treat others how you want to be treated?”

You can watch the full raw interview here:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.