One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Bohannan grew up in a trailer in a small, Florida town. She went on to get her law degree to launch a career.

She says her experiences then help her identify now with what she sees as a prime issue for voters this November... the chance to live the American dream.

“It was really because of public education lifting me out of poverty, giving me opportunities, things like social security and Medicare that were really lifelines for my family that helped to allow me to work my way through engineering school and law school and make a life,” Bohannan told TV-9.

Over 20 years ago, Bohannan moved to Iowa to become a law professor at the University of Iowa.

In 2020, she unseated a 20-year Democrat incumbent, Vicki Lensing, in a primary to represent Iowa City in the statehouse.

Now, she’s focused on giving others the same path to success she had.

“I believe that we need to protect public education, protect social security and Medicare, work to bring down costs, to bring jobs to places like Iowa,” said Bohannan.

One of the main topics on the ballot this year has to do with inflation. Bohannan said she has several plans to tackle this issue if elected.

“Absolutely. I am hearing that all over southeast Iowa. People who are struggling to put food on the table, to put gas in their car, people who are small business owners whose costs have risen substantially and they’re really struggling to stay in business. We absolutely have to bring costs down,” said Bohannan.

She says her plan is two-fold: one is her approach to energy production.

Bohannan has been vocal about her support of ethanol. She argues expanding E-15 and E-85 use can boost Iowa’s economy and bring down energy costs.

“The other thing we need to do is make sure the oil and gas companies are being held accountable for price gouging. We did see oil and gas companies who said that they had to raise prices because of supply chain problems, but then they posted record profits,” said Bohannan.

Another big topic is public education and the cost of higher education.

“We need to invest in education from pre-k and k through 12, to community colleges and universities, to skills training, apprenticeships across the board. I would like to see a national investment in our public schools, obviously keeping local control. So I think we really do need to make that investment. Countries like China are making that investment, we cannot afford to fall behind,” said Bohannan.

She also talked about her plans to advocate for older generations if elected.

“With my dad losing his health insurance and us already struggling from paycheck to paycheck, social security and Medicare were absolutely essential for our family and I am hearing that a lot when I am talking to people out in the district,” said Bohannan. “We do need to make sure that our elderly do have access to benefits that they’ve earned in their lifetime. Social Security and Medicare are earned benefits.”

