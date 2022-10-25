Show You Care
Much cooler today, still a few lingering showers southeast

Plan on a much cooler day with a slight chance of additional showers. Most of these showers will be over the southeast third of the area this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much cooler day across eastern Iowa with highs only into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The second part of this system may still affect some of us, mainly southeast of a Dubuque to Cedar Rapids line. Additional rainfall amounts look light at this time. Plan on clearing sky late tonight and a wonderful Wednesday with highs well into the 50s. More clouds are likely to build on Thursday, but at this time it appears dry sky is still the rule. We’ll watch the trends as we move through the week. This weekend, plan on decent weather conditions both days. Halloween looks good as well. Have a great day!

