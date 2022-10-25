Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers as the winter months approach

Show You Care
With Winter approaching fast, the Meals on Wheels program is looking to fill a looming gap in its route coverage.(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Winter approaching fast, the Meals on Wheels program is looking to fill a looming gap in its route coverage.

“A lot of the volunteers who deliver for us are of an older age themselves and leave Iowa this time of year for warmer climates,” said Heather Shane, manager for the More Than a Meal component of Meals on Wheels. “Many of the people we serve, on the other hand, don’t have that luxury. Their need knows no season, so we still need to be able to respond to that by providing them that warm meal and well-check they’ve come to depend on.”

Interested persons are encouraged to visit https://horizonsfamily.org/volunteer/ to learn more about the volunteer experience and submit an application.

“The investment you put in can be as little as 45 minutes per week, but the impact it will have on the older adults who can’t go somewhere warm is enormous,” noted Shane.

