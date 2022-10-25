Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor

A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and...
A Marion man has been arrested and faces 26 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and invasion of privacy.(Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy.

In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.

Officials said about 12 separate videos of the girl, while she was naked, were recorded without her consent and transferred to his phone.

The recordings happened from September 2020 through November 2021.

Peters is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies
Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen...
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
A new poll from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa, looks at the country's longest serving...
Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race