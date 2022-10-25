Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy.

In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.

Officials said about 12 separate videos of the girl, while she was naked, were recorded without her consent and transferred to his phone.

The recordings happened from September 2020 through November 2021.

Peters is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

