Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was a unanimous selection for the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.

Iowa State senior Ashley Joens was also selected to the All-America team, with 24 of 30 votes.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was also a unanimous selection. Stanford’s Haley Jones, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow round out the All-American team.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.