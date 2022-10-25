Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was a unanimous selection for the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.
Iowa State senior Ashley Joens was also selected to the All-America team, with 24 of 30 votes.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was also a unanimous selection. Stanford’s Haley Jones, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow round out the All-American team.
