Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans

Iowa women's basketball returns entire starting lineup for 2022-2023 season
Iowa women's basketball returns entire starting lineup for 2022-2023 season
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was a unanimous selection for the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.

Iowa State senior Ashley Joens was also selected to the All-America team, with 24 of 30 votes.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was also a unanimous selection. Stanford’s Haley Jones, Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow round out the All-American team.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash

Latest News

Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
Sir Elton John thanks Univ. of Iowa, Ohio State marching bands for tribute performance
Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for...
Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
‘Pressure is a privilege:’ Iowa women’s basketball embraces high expectations
‘Pressure is a privilege’: Iowa women’s basketball embraces high expectations