Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating two recent armed robberies at convenience stores.

In a press release, officers said the first armed robbery happened on Friday at 8:27 p.m. at the BP, located at 2221 Rochester Avenue.

The second armed robbery happened at 8:36 p.m. on Monday at Kirkwood Liquor & Tobacco, at 300 Kirkwood Avenue.

The robberies remain under investigation. Police are asking for information regarding the robberies, and reminding convenience store employees and people living in the community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies, including security camera footage from the area, should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Tips can also be submitted to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, or online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on...
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen...
Funeral service set for Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
A new poll from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa, looks at the country's longest serving...
Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race
There's concern new variants of COVID-19 will lead to a surge of cases this winter in the U.S.
New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter