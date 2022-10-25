Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating two recent armed robberies at convenience stores.

In a press release, officers said the first armed robbery happened on Friday at 8:27 p.m. at the BP, located at 2221 Rochester Avenue.

The second armed robbery happened at 8:36 p.m. on Monday at Kirkwood Liquor & Tobacco, at 300 Kirkwood Avenue.

The robberies remain under investigation. Police are asking for information regarding the robberies, and reminding convenience store employees and people living in the community to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies, including security camera footage from the area, should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Tips can also be submitted to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, or online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

