Grinnell college leaders call on community to stop racist harassment after recent incidents

Black students at Grinnell college say they feel unsafe after racist harassment on campus this fall.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Black students at Grinnell college say they feel unsafe due to racist harassment on campus this fall.

After the most recent incident, the college is calling on the community to stop it from happening again.

Students say there have been more than 12 confirmed incidents of people being called racial slurs.

The most recent incident involved 14 cars, and campus signage being vandalized with racist comments.

In a joint statement, College President Anne Harris and Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew called on the community to report and stop these incidents.

The campus is also adding measures like outdoor security cameras, and a mobile panic button on its security app.

The Black Student Union doesn’t think current measures go far enough. They created a GoFundMe to help.

“To really embolden students and make them feel safe,” BSU activities director Thomas Nserko said. “Providing the resources, whether that’s getting people transport out of the school out of the town, into Des Moines to maybe see Black counseling, Black therapy.”

The GoFundMe has raised about half of its $25,000 goal.

The Black Student Union also wants classes paused until the investigation into vandalism incidents is done.

