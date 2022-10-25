Show You Care
Funeral service for Noreen Bush set for November

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen Bush have been announced.

Bush died on Sunday after a more than two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She took medical leave from her role as Superintendent of the district on Sept. 19, and submitted her resignation on Sept. 22. The board accepted her resignation on Sept. 26 at its meeting, with several members paying tribute to her.

She was initially slated to continue to serve as superintendent until June 30, 2023, but that was shortened to Nov. 1 after the district announced on Thursday that the school board planned to name an interim superintendent at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Bush’s family posted an obituary, saying she was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. A visitation will be held there from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 also at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, with a private entombment at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum to follow.

