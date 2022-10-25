Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by wanted man, police say

Suspect taken into custody Monday night
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night.

According to a media release:

Around 6:31 p.m., Sgt. William Lind found Adrian W. Rogers, 52, a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island, walking in the 1900 block of Morton Drive.

Shortly after making contact with him, Lind was attacked by Rogers, who then ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and found Lind unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to Genesis Illini Hospital in Silvis, and then to a hospital outside the area where he remained in critical condition.

The incident was captured on Lind’s body camera.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began a search for Rogers.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to the release.

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, left, was named the 2021 Officer of the Year by the...
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, left, was named the 2021 Officer of the Year by the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)

According to police, Rogers is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.

Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

He was being held at the Henry County Jail as of early Tuesday.

Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace...
Adrian W. Rogers, 52, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated arson and residential arson.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

Latest News

Investigators in southwestern Iowa say they are searching for signs of a possible serial killer.
Iowa investigators search for signs of a possible serial killer
Iowa City Police identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
The Justice Department responded to a temporary block on the Biden administration's plan for...
Justice Department responds to temporary block on student loan debt forgiveness
The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month has made it her mission to make others comfortable talking...
Student of the Month: Sanya Oli
Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks is facing democratic challenger Christina Bohannan.
Miller-Meeks talks working with lawmakers across the aisle