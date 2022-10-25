Dubuque Mayor gives State of the City address

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year.

In his “state of the city” address to the public, Mayor Brad Cavanagh says the budget approved by the Council will add 7 new firefighters and a third full-time ambulance crew.

The City also increased staffing at the 911 emergency communication center and approved a measure to arm all police officers with tasers.

The Mayor also touched on the city’s goal to get commercial air service back to Dubuque.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it over and over again. The people of Dubuque deserve full connection to the United States by air, road and rail and we will not rest until that is exactly what we have,” said Brad Cavanagh.

Mayor Cavanagh said the city still needs to prioritize developing affordable housing in the city.

But he also said residents have seen progress with several street and infrastructure projects completed... the start of Comiskey Park renovations on the northside... and the development of master plans to improve the City’s parks and Chaplain Schmitt Island.

