Cool and Dry

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues to move to the east. A northwest flow of air continues to push into the state. This is both a cooler and drier air mass. Quiet and tranquil weather is with us as a result, lasting into the weekend. High fall to more seasonal levels in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Look for more clouds to gather as the ghouls are out on Halloween with a showery start to November. Have a great night!

