Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on 1st Avenue SW before he rear-ended a vehicle in-front of him. The resulting collision caused the death of a 77-year-old woman.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night.

First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.

Investigators said 18-year-old Zawadi Christophe, of Cedar Rapids, was driving erratically on 1st Avenue SW before he rear-ended a vehicle in-front of him. The impact pushed the vehicle into an oncoming pickup truck.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the resulting collision. A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured. The man in the pickup truck was also injured. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and later released.

Christophe faces charges of Homicide by Vehicle, Serious Injury By Vehicle, and Driving While Barred or Revoked.

The investigation remains ongoing.

