Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 3100 block of Boulder Drive.

Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on the 3rd floor of the apartment complex. Crews rescued an unresponsive male from the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire and checked on residents in all of the apartments in the building. The apartment sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

Many of the residents were displaced as part of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist with housing options.

The male victim was reported as 67-year-old Douglas Fairbank who died at the hospital on Tuesday.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.