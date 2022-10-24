Show You Care
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire

A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.(Williamsburg Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

In a post on the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters shared images of the fire, that happened in the 1700 block of 230th Street at about 12:39 a.m.

“This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” firefighters wrote in the post. “WFD secured the scene to ensure safety of everyone in the area. Once it was deemed safe, the field fire caused by falling debris was extinguished.”

No injuries were reported.

