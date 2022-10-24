Show You Care
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway.

Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim died at the hospital as a result of their gunshot wounds. Police have now identified the victim as 36-year-old Waymond Thomas.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

