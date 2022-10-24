University of Iowa adds two new events to homecoming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homecoming week for the University of Iowa kicked off on Sunday, with two new additions to the usual lineup of events.

The Hawks Run Home 5k, and (Hot)Dogs with the Dean were added in 2022. 66 runners took part in the 5k with the $330 raised from registration fees going towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. People also got to enjoy free food and drinks while having the opportunity to speak with the Angie Reams, the school’s dean of students.

Organizers of the festivities said that having these types of events is important for not only the students but the faculty as well.

“I think students have a lot of great insight of changes they want to see implemented on campus, so having events like this that are a little more casual, such as at a hot dog event where you just can chat with the dean,” Gracie Mark, director of public relations for the UI Homecoming Council, said. “You wouldn’t really get that opportunity unless you made an appointment. So I think it’s really important to have those casual times for both the students to get their ideas across, and the dean to get to know the students.”

Organizers said they plan to keep these events part of the homecoming celebrations for years to come.

The annual homecoming parade will begin on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:45 p.m. and the Hawkeyes football team will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 2:00 pm on Saturday.

