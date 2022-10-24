Tower Terrace Road reopens to traffic in Hiawatha amid ongoing construction project

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha has reopened to traffic after a months-long closure for construction of the new I-380 interchange.

The city announced the reopening on Monday, saying two lanes of traffic are now open from Miller Road east to North Center Point Road.

However, drivers are still urged to use caution in the area due to continued construction. The speed limit will be 25 mph until crews complete construction. It’s expected to be completed sometime in late spring or early summer 2023.

“There will be lane shifts on both ends of the project to bring drivers into the east bound lanes for 2-way traffic,” city officials said in a press release. “This is required as the new south interchange bridge is not completed.”

Access to the interstate from Tower Terrace Road will not be available until spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.