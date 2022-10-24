Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Tower Terrace Road reopens to traffic in Hiawatha amid ongoing construction project

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha has reopened to traffic after a months-long closure for construction of the new I-380 interchange.

The city announced the reopening on Monday, saying two lanes of traffic are now open from Miller Road east to North Center Point Road.

However, drivers are still urged to use caution in the area due to continued construction. The speed limit will be 25 mph until crews complete construction. It’s expected to be completed sometime in late spring or early summer 2023.

“There will be lane shifts on both ends of the project to bring drivers into the east bound lanes for 2-way traffic,” city officials said in a press release. “This is required as the new south interchange bridge is not completed.”

Access to the interstate from Tower Terrace Road will not be available until spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

Latest News

One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took...
Iowa City house fire sends one person to the hospital
Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the...
Streaming growth has Syncbak looking to hire new employees
Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the...
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire