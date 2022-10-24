Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Streaming growth has Syncbak looking to hire new employees

With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company’s growth.
By Danielle Davis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are in Marion, Iowa. Syncbak is a media technology company at the forefront of its industry, reaching 99 percent of the U.S. population.

“That’s the appeal to me, to be able to go to my neighbor and say hey, I worked on that, what you are watching right now.” Jason Brunken, Senior Software Engineer, Syncbak.

That’s just one of the reasons Brunken said he enjoys coming to work every day.

“Just the breadth of things I get to work on,” Brunken. “Every day is a new challenge. It’s usually something very interesting, lots of different challenges, it’s never boring.”

If you stream and watch Apple TV, Amazon Prime Live, Hulu or others, chances are, it’s through Syncbak.

“We enable several hundred television stations across the United States to take their over the air stream and make it available via streaming technology on a wide variety of platforms,” Syncbak CTO Steve Maher said.

They offer 14 million hours of live content through their system. The company said that because of recent growth, they need to hire more employees.

“We have openings in IT, openings in customer support, we have a lot of openings in engineering for database engineers, for web developers, app developers, full-stack developers,” Maher said.

They have a break room that allows employees, to take a moment, play a game and re-energize.

On Fridays, they head downstairs to their eSports Center for a full, competitive tournament.

“We look for a particular set of skills, but we are not adamant that people have to come in with those skills,” Maher added. “A lot of people come in with good general engineering capabilities, and we train them up with the specific technologies and domains we need them in.”

Syncbak enables television broadcasters and content owners to launch, manage, distribute and monetize their OTT, or “over the top” content platforms, nationwide.

Syncbak also has its own direct to consumer app, called Vuit. It allows people to watch a variety of news programs and other content.

If you watch KCRG news programming at any time via streaming, that is Syncbak as well.

For more information on careers with Syncbak, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

Latest News

Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the...
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands
Steindler Orthopedic Clinic
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says they're hiring for behind the scenes jobs...
A job that helps kids succeed in the classroom