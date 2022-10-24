Streaming growth has Syncbak looking to hire new employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are in Marion, Iowa. Syncbak is a media technology company at the forefront of its industry, reaching 99 percent of the U.S. population.

“That’s the appeal to me, to be able to go to my neighbor and say hey, I worked on that, what you are watching right now.” Jason Brunken, Senior Software Engineer, Syncbak.

That’s just one of the reasons Brunken said he enjoys coming to work every day.

“Just the breadth of things I get to work on,” Brunken. “Every day is a new challenge. It’s usually something very interesting, lots of different challenges, it’s never boring.”

If you stream and watch Apple TV, Amazon Prime Live, Hulu or others, chances are, it’s through Syncbak.

“We enable several hundred television stations across the United States to take their over the air stream and make it available via streaming technology on a wide variety of platforms,” Syncbak CTO Steve Maher said.

They offer 14 million hours of live content through their system. The company said that because of recent growth, they need to hire more employees.

“We have openings in IT, openings in customer support, we have a lot of openings in engineering for database engineers, for web developers, app developers, full-stack developers,” Maher said.

They have a break room that allows employees, to take a moment, play a game and re-energize.

On Fridays, they head downstairs to their eSports Center for a full, competitive tournament.

“We look for a particular set of skills, but we are not adamant that people have to come in with those skills,” Maher added. “A lot of people come in with good general engineering capabilities, and we train them up with the specific technologies and domains we need them in.”

Syncbak enables television broadcasters and content owners to launch, manage, distribute and monetize their OTT, or “over the top” content platforms, nationwide.

Syncbak also has its own direct to consumer app, called Vuit. It allows people to watch a variety of news programs and other content.

If you watch KCRG news programming at any time via streaming, that is Syncbak as well.

For more information on careers with Syncbak, click here.

