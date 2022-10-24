Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle

Solon boy celebrates being cancer-free (PHOTO BY: UI STEAD FAMILY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL)
Solon boy celebrates being cancer-free (PHOTO BY: UI STEAD FAMILY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years.

Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark.

Tyler’s mom, Kari Juhl, is thankful for the tremendous support the community has shown the family throughout his cancer treatment, including participating in multiple blood drives in his honor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush.
Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
A wind turbine in Williamsburg caught fire and caused a field fire early Monday morning.
Williamsburg wind turbine catches fire, causes field fire
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

Latest News

Solon boy is cancer free
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Button Design Contest
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces ‘Button Design Contest’
Iowa City Police Investigate fatal shooting
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast