Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years.

Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark.

Tyler’s mom, Kari Juhl, is thankful for the tremendous support the community has shown the family throughout his cancer treatment, including participating in multiple blood drives in his honor.

