Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday.

In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. along North Center Point Road. Officers said they believe Burge was heading northbound, but lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

