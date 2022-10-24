Show You Care
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday.

In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. along North Center Point Road. Officers said they believe Burge was heading northbound, but lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

