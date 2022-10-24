Show You Care
Rainfall continues tonight

By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues. In fact, there is a possibility of some lingering showers on Tuesday as well. Cooler conditions have begun to arrive in the state behind this storm system. Highs now fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The early outlook for the Halloween weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

