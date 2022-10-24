Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in most or all cases

A majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in the case of rape, incest, or to save the pregnant woman's life.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in the case of rape, incest, or to save the pregnant woman’s life, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found 61 percent of Iowans think abortion should be legal in most, or all cases.

Eighty-five percent of respondents said abortion should be legal in the case of rape or incest, and 89 percent support legal abortion if the life of the pregnant woman is at stake.

Among those who say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, 75 percent of them support an exception if the pregnant woman’s life is at risk. Thirty-four percent of Republicans and 91 percent of Democrats support legal abortion in most or all cases.

The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

The poll shows Iowans are much more divided on whether the government should restrict abortion in other cases.

In 2018, Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion when a heartbeat can first be detected.

A Polk County district court issued an injunction on the law, stopping its enforcement.

Reynolds filed a motion to lift that injunction.

When asked if abortion should be illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, 45 percent of Iowans support a woman’s right to choose, while 49 percent of Iowans disagree and 7 percent are not sure.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

