One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.

The motorcycle’s rider was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance. Their condition was listed as fair, according to police.

The Linn Couty Sheriff’s Office, Hiawatha Police, Robins Fire and Rescue, and Area Ambulance Service were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

