New Hampton to vote on ambulance funding change

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in New Hampton have a decision to make regarding how to pay for a new ambulance service.

On November 8, New Hampton voters will see a ballot measure asking to “authorize a change in the use of the 1% local sales and services tax.”

Right now, the city’s ambulance service is from a private company. Karen Clemens, the City Clerk, said the city pays approximately $75-80,000 a year for it using property tax revenue.

However, Chickasaw County is starting its own ambulance service, effective January 1. The city’s financial responsibility for the new service will be about $350,000.

“Now that it’s a county-run service, or will be a county-run service January 1, each city in Chickasaw County, barring two, are going to pay expenses based on per capita,” Clemens said.

She added, “We’re hopeful it’s a short-term need.”

If passed, the ballot measure would allow officials to use local option sales tax dollars to pay for the new service.

“Currently, our local option sales tax funds go towards our infrastructure, whether it be water, sewer, street, or storm sewer,” Clemens said.

Clemens said the measure is not creating a new tax, but allowing officials to reallocate money from an already-existing one.

“It’s not a tax increase. There’s no property tax increases,” Clemens said. “You will not notice anything different as this changes. We will continue—everything stays the same. “

The decision to create a new ambulance service was already made at the county level. Now, if the measure allowing New Hampton officials to use local option sales tax dollars to pay for it does not pass, leaders will still have to find a solution.

“If it doesn’t pass, then we have other options to move forward to help pay for this, but they will be property tax increases. They absolutely will be,” Clemens said.

