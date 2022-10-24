Linn County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug ‘Take-Back’ event in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs during a drug “Take-Back” event on Saturday.

The event is part of a nationwide initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that hopes to prevent pill abuse and theft.

The free, anonymous service will be held at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, located at 310 2nd Avenue SW, in Cedar Rapids, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse,” the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.”

