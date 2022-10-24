Show You Care
Iowa City house fire sends one person to the hospital

One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took nearly two hours to extinguish.(Iowa City Public Safety)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Iowa City that took nearly two hours to extinguish.

In a press release, firefighters said a passerby reported the fire in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue at about 8:49 a.m.

Fire crews said flames covered the entire front and part of the two sides of the two-story wood-framed home.

The one person that was home at the time of the fire was alerted by smoke detectors and was able to exit on their own. The person was treated by firefighters and then taken to an area hospital. Officials have not reported the person’s condition.

The fire was brought under control just before 10:30 a.m.

The home sustained an estimated $385,000 in damage to the interior and exterior.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Iowa City Public Safety posted pictures on its Facebook page of the damage the fire caused.

