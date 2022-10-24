Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault.
The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm.
Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of 1st Street West. During the execution of the search warrant, a Glock handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.
Gordon was arrested and charged with:
- Domestic Assault Strangulation/Bodily Injury
- Felon In Control of a Firearm
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- Harassment - 1st Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance - Marijuana 3rd Offense
- Domestic Abuse Assault - 2nd Offense
- False Imprisonment
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
