Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault.

The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 600 block of 1st Street West. During the execution of the search warrant, a Glock handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.

Gordon was arrested and charged with:

Domestic Assault Strangulation/Bodily Injury

Felon In Control of a Firearm

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Harassment - 1st Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance - Marijuana 3rd Offense

Domestic Abuse Assault - 2nd Offense

False Imprisonment

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

