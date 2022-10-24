Show You Care
Escaped python puts community on edge

A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A Nextdoor post in Texas has gotten a townhome community talking.

Community member Clayton Lee said board members alerted the Houston homeowners of a nearly 12-foot-long-python sighting last week.

“I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake, then put snake repellent on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights,” Lee said.

He said the failed efforts to catch the animal have put some of the neighbors on edge.

“A lot of people are kind of upset for what’s possible here,” Lee said. “I was afraid for my 19-and-a-half-year-old kitty, Dillon.”

Nic Louie is the owner of Houston Underground Animals. He said the snake seen in the photos is a carpet python.

“This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released,” he said.

Louie said the non-venomous snake isn’t aggressive in nature.

Still, he suggests anyone who spots the snake to contact a professional.

“It’s been free, it’s been out of the cage. If you’re just a regular person, I would not suggest going and grabbing it,” Louie said.

He also said to be mindful of small pets.

“You’ve got to realize it’s a pet,so it’s used to people just putting food in front of it,” Louie said. “So, if it’s sitting there and someone’s pet runs in front of it, it’s going to think it’s food. But it’s not mean, it’s just going to be hungry and think someone’s feeding it.”

People in the community are hoping the scaly, slithery and unwanted new neighbor turns up soon.

“I just hope everybody’s pets are safe,” Lee said.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

