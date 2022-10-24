Show You Care
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush

Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Noreen Bush is the...
Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Friday Superintendent Noreen Bush is the recipient of the AASA, The School Superintendents Association's national Superintendent Award.(Cedar Rapids Community School District)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer.

We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend said she had a way of being both a servant and a leader at the same time. It’s a balance that was as unique as it was admired.

Dr. Brad Buck recalls first meeting Noreen Bush more than 35 years ago as a teenager at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.

“I was a senior when she was a sophomore,” he said.

Buck is the superintendent at Waukee Schools and the former superintendent in Cedar Rapids.

“If you know Noreen at all, so relentlessly optimistic. Just fun to be around, positive,” Buck explained.

He maintained a friendship with Bush and says she was a visionary who could deliver. That’s something Tracy Schipper at College Community Schools echoed. Bush worked in that district for 13 years before going to Cedar Rapids.

”We are all going to miss her dearly and her daily presence in our lives but her spirit and her legacy is going to live on,” said Schipper, Executive Director of Elementary Programs in the College Community School District.

Schipper became friends with Bush outside of school where she says she was the life of the party with a sense of humor, and an infectious laugh.

“Outside of school too I know you know her faith was very important to her and she just, she lead that way and was somebody to admire both professionally and personally,” said Schipper.

And that’s true for those she mentored, like Megan Elsinger, Principal of Lincoln Elementary in Dubuque.

”First and foremost Noreen loved serving people and that was truly an inspiration for me in my role as a school administrator,” said Elsinger.

Dr Vickie Murillo is the Superintendent of Council Bluffs Schools. She said, “I was fortunate to serve in the Urban Education Network with Noreen, and was inspired by her focus on hope and her servant leadership. She was truly an amazing leader not only in the state of Iowa but also nationally.”

All of this despite numerous obstacles, even outside of her health in her time as Superintendent in Cedar Rapids.

“I think of Cedar Rapids in particular with COVID and the derecho and just to watch Noreen lead through that is exactly who Noreen is and was,” said Buck.

”She had the derecho, she had you know a cyber attack, she had COVID, all of those things and numerous other big challenges but she never lost focus on what drove her which was this whole idea of hope,” said Greg Batenhorst, Superintendent of Mount Vernon Schools.

