Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces ‘Button Design Contest’

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Button Design Contest
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Button Design Contest
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now through December 4th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival will be accepting submissions for its annual Button Design Contest.

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is starting its 40th anniversary by taking a look at the festival’s past, present, and future. Community members will submit their designs for consideration to be featured on the official Freedom Festival attendee button in 2023.

The dates for the festival have been announced as June 14th through July 4th, 2023.

“As we look to some of our most popular programming from festival’s past, the Button Design Contest sticks out as one of my own favorite memories!” says Karol Shepherd, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival. “I can’t wait to see all the creativity that the corridor has to offer and the different button design possibilities for our 40th-anniversary button!”

Designs can be submitted via email to Marketing@freedomfestival.com or can be mailed to the Freedom Festival office at 609 First Ave SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405.

The winning design will be announced at the beginning of January, with the winning designer receiving artwork recognition, a “VIP Experience” to select Freedom festival events, honored as a Grand Marshall in the 2023 Freedom Festival Parade, and a Festival Prize pack of buttons and t-shirts.

For more information, past button designs, and button design criteria please visit the festival’s website www.freedomfestival.com.

