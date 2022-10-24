Show You Care
Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game

Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for...
Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

In a post on the hospital’s website, staff said a possible mass was found behind Elyna’s eye. She later underwent a nine-hour surgery to have a rare brain tumor removed.

The tumor caused her to lose vision in her right eye, and to have no peripheral vision in her left eye, staff said in the post.

See Elyna’s full story here.

