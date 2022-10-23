Show You Care
Winds, dry conditions drive multiple fires west of Muscatine on Friday

Smoke from a fire in Muscatine County on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Smoke from a fire in Muscatine County on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A combination of low humidity and strong winds likely lead to fire spreading across parts of rural Muscatine County on Friday afternoon and evening.

At around 10:44 a.m. on Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were sent to a report of a fire in the vicinity of 1980 Mound Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the hay bales that were on fire, and left the scene by 1:00 p.m.

At around 2:14 p.m., multiple calls to 911 were received about fires north of the previous incident. Several fire departments were dispatched to the area, and spent the following 6 to 7 hours battling multiple fires in fields and farm structures. Crews worked the incident until about 9:00 p.m.

Farm buildings, farm equipment, and some fields were either damaged or destroyed in the incident. Officials said that rumors of “numerous residences being damaged” by the fire were untrue.

Conditions during the day on Friday were favorable for fires to spread, with wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph out of the south and southwest, along with relative humidities as low as 18%.

Fire departments and other first responders from Durant, Wilton, Atalissa, West Liberty, Nichols, Conesville, Columbus Junction, Letts, Fruitland, Montpelier, Wapello, West Branch, Tipton, Muscatine, and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

