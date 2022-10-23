A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This morning we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky outside the window with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 70s with winds out of the SSE ranging from 20-30+. While we’ll see lots of sunshine today, clouds and isolated to scattered showers and storms will move into the area late this afternoon and into the evening. Isolated rain chances will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon along a cold front moving through the Midwest. Monday’s highs will rise into the low to mid-70s. Lingering showers are possible on Tuesday with much colder air settling into the region after the cold front. Highs will only be in the 50s Tuesday and into next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.