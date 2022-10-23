Second-annual ‘Nathan’s Miles Glow Run 5K’ showcases trail as well as its namesake

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail is the longest glow-in-the-dark trail in the country, and an annual 5K race helped promote the trail and honor its namesake on Saturday.

The run and trail are named after Nathan Hesson, a Vinton city council member who championed for the creation of the trail. He passed away last year at the age of 37, just before the trail was completed. He was recovering from his fifth open heart surgery and suffering from a genetic condition called Loeys-Dietz Syndrome.

Funds raised from the 5K run and walk will go towards a scholarship for a senior at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Last year’s event raised $2,000.

Hesson’s widow Ashley said that the run helps showcase the trail.

“This is a great place to come and have a good time, something you have to do, come, and see, and experience. And that was kind of one of our goals and doing the event from the very beginning, I guess, was to get people on it, because you can come and drive by it,” Ashley said. “But until you get out of your car and you turn off all the lights, it looks completely different.”

Organizers are looking to hold the event again next year.

