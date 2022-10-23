Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Pilot saved after emergency landing in Badlands National Park

A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of Badlands National Park.
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of...
A pilot was miraculously recovered without injury after crashing his plane in an area of Badlands National Park.(Pennington County Search and Rescue/Facebook)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCENIC, S.D. (KOTA) - A pilot involved in a “forced landing” in Badlands National Park was saved by first responders Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Pennington County Search and Rescue, an aircraft went down in the area of Sheep Mountain Table in the park Friday after noon. Reports to emergency responders initially placed the accident in southern Pennington County, near Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

After a search, responding departments were able to locate the distressed plane and pilot in a deep ravine. Rescuers were able to locate the pilot because of a light the pilot had turned on after seeing rescuers fly overhead. The distance of the pilot down the ravine was too far for verbal communications, which required communications between the two parties by flashing lights.

Ultimately, rescuers were able to descend roughly 230 feet and rescue the pilot the same night. The pilot, who is not identified in the post, did not sustain injuries. An effort to rescue the plane was underway as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the of the landing was due to “fuel exhaustion.” A number of local, state, and federal agencies cooperated to coordinate the rescue.

“The outcome of this call was much better than initially expected due to the pilot’s preparedness, the companion pilot’s quick thinking, the interagency cooperation of all responding agencies, and the behind the scenes support,” the Facebook post continued.

No other injuries were sustained during the rescue mission.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening...
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

Latest News

Des Moines area veterinarian invests in Nepal
Des Moines area veterinarian invests in Nepal
Fort Dodge man helps boxers learn skills, gain confidence
Fort Dodge man helps boxers learn skills, gain confidence
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way
A warm and windy Sunday with rain on the way
Domestic violence benefit.
Iowa City punk concert benefits Domestic Violence Intervention Program