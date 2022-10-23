Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent, dies after battle with cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the superintendent of the Cedar Rapids School District, has died after a more than two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

The district made the announcement on Sunday.

“We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District,” David Tominsky, on behalf of the school board, said, in a statement. “Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.”

The district said that grief support services will be available for district staff.

She grew up as a resident of Cedar Rapids after her family moved to the city from Detroit. Bush attended Cedar Rapids schools from elementary to high school and was a proud graduate of Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Bush’s teaching career began in Clayton, Mo., as an English and drama/forensics teacher after earning a bachelor’s degree in English education at the University of Northern Iowa. She was named the permanent superintendent of Cedar Rapids Schools in February 2020, assuming that role formally at the start of July 2020 after having been interim superintendent since 2019. Prior to that, she served as deputy and associate superintendent for the district. She was both the first woman to serve as superintendent for the district, and the first person elevated to that position from within District.

Bush was named Superintendent of the Year in Oct. 2021 by the School Administrators of Iowa. Roark Horn, the organization’s executive director, called her a “leader of leaders” and noted that “her passion for learning and her ability to achieve great things while overcoming obstacles is inspiring to us all.”

She was known for a joyful perspective on education and a hands-on approach, including emceeing show choir competitions in the district. She demonstrated her passion for her role by the way she carried herself in official district business.

Bush guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, strongly advocating for the district and handling tough decisions while undergoing treatment for cancer.

She also led the district in its response to the August 2020 derecho that caused damage, some of which was significant, to all school buildings in the district. From a difficult decision to delay the start of the school year in 2020, to the rebuilding process that eventually saw students return to the repaired buildings, Bush put the priority of students first.

After beginning her career in education, Bush earned her master’s in educational leadership administration with a superintendent’s certification at Drake University.

Bush took medical leave on Sept. 19, and submitted her resignation as the district’s superintendent on Sept. 22. The board accepted her resignation on Sept. 26 at its meeting, with several members paying tribute to her.

She was initially slated to continue to serve as superintendent until June 30, 2023, but that was shortened to Nov. 1 after the district announced on Thursday that the school board planned to name an interim superintendent at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.

An outside consulting firm is conducting the search for a permanent replacement for Bush.

