Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening...
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 9

Latest News

FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine’s advance
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC