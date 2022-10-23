Iowa City punk concert benefits Domestic Violence Intervention Program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 100 people, many with band t-shirts to show off their punk rock bonafides, gathered at the James Theater in Iowa City for music and a good cause Saturday night.

The proceeds from Saturday night’s concert went to Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Alta Medea, with DVIP, said there was a connection between the work of the nonprofit and punk rock.

“The punk movement, you know, has had a lot of back and forth in history, but it’s always sort of been those vulnerable communities and taking a stand,“ Medea said. “That is part of what’s really exciting about tonight is that you’re taking a stand for survivors and saying, ‘We’re here and we’re going to provide for folks.’”

The money raised will go to helping survivors of domestic violence escape their abusive situations.

“$47,000 is about what we spend a year on hotel stays throughout our eight-county service region,” said Medea. “About $35,000 spent in Johnson County alone, obviously one of the more expensive places to have a hotel, especially during football season.”

Medea added that the hotel rooms are in addition to running a shelter.

“When our shelter is full, which it is 365 days out of the year, it gives us a chance to move other people around and get people to safety and then bring those folks into our emergency shelter,” Medea said.

The need for $47,000 dollars is precipitated by COVID-19 funding coming to an end. DVIP is faced with returning to pre-pandemic funding levels, a 60% reduction from the past two years.

The reduction in funding comes as Medea said DVIP is seeing an “unprecedented increase” in people needing services.

Medea said she did not expect to raise all $47,000 at the punk concert, which had sold 98 tickets when KCRG-TV9 spoke to her before the show started. However, she said that everything helped.

Those who want to donate can do so here.

