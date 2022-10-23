Show You Care
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting

Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Iowa City.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in an alley. When police arrived they found an adult male had been shot, he was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No other information has been released at this time. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to save their footage and contact Iowa City Police. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this case.

An investigation is ongoing.

