Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, and quickly moved inland. By Sunday morning, Roslyn had winds of 90 mph, down from its peak of 130 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn was about 95 miles (150 kms) east-southeast of the resort of Mazatlan.

The hurricane is expected to lose force as it moves further inland. While it missed a direct hit, Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta. In Tepic, the Nayarit state capital, Roslyn blew down trees and flooded some streets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

