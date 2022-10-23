Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Arizona, and the man was a suspect in a Las Vegas killing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
Iowa City Police Department urgently looking for more officers
Iowa City Police investigate fatal shooting
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening...
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

Latest News

Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice
Sheep, goats cross downtown Madrid in echo of past practice
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
2 former officers head to trial for aiding George Floyd’s killing