Windy, warm conditions through Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A windy and warm weekend continues with changes on the way.

A decent breeze continues this evening into tonight, with the risk for outdoor fires getting out of control staying high through sunset. Avoid outdoor burning, probably even through the weekend if you can help it. Lows tonight only fall toward around 60 degrees, setting up another warm day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will likely be a bit stronger during the day, with gusts in excess of 30 mph for much of the day and evening.

A chance for scattered storms appears Sunday evening and night, with a better chance for more widespread rain by Monday afternoon into Monday night. This could add up to some beneficial totals in excess of half an inch. A second storm system that was slated for Tuesday has trended away from the viewing area, which means that the chance for rain then has been greatly reduced.

Cooler air also returns with this transition, with highs going from the low 70s Monday to the mid 50s for the rest of the 9-day.

