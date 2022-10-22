Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was given medical care and taken to a local hospital. The victim was uncooperative when interviewed at the hospital and is not interested in pursuing charges.

Witnesses have reported a possible suspect vehicle, which is potentially a dark colored SUV, that was seen fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking people with information about the shooting to call them at 319-286-5491.

