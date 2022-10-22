Show You Care
Starting the weekend with above normal temperatures

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds outside the window. Temperatures are comfortable this morning in the upper 40s and 50s. It will be very warm outside today with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. You probably won’t need a jacket for this evening’s Halloween Parade! We’ll also see plenty of sunshine across Eastern Iowa with only a few clouds expected here or there and breezy conditions. Overnight will be quiet with lows only cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another warm day is in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and winds over 30 possible at times. Our next chance for showers and storms comes at the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

