Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials.

In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.

A few hours later, firefighters responded to reports of fire and smoke north of Mound Avenue. According to officials, fire crews fought field fires and structure fires for about six to seven hours that had been driven by high winds.

Wilton, Muscatine, Letts, Fruitland, Montpelier, Columbus Junction, Wapello, West Liberty Nichols, Conesville, West Branch, Tipton, and Atalissa fire departments assisted.

The fire is under investigation by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

