Risk of fires high amid warm, dry, windy conditions

A Red Flag Warning, posted for the areas shaded in bright pink, in effect on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
A Red Flag Warning, posted for the areas shaded in bright pink, in effect on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The risk of wildfires in eastern Iowa is unusually high, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s office in the Quad Cities, in issuing a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Iowa, warned much of eastern Iowa of conditions that it considered “extreme” for the growth and spread of fires outdoors. A combination of existing drought, gusty winds, and warm, dry air have increased the threat until around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The forecasters indicated that the dry and cured nature of agricultural fields in the area would contribute to a fire spreading quickly.

Any outdoor burning was discouraged during the day on Saturday.

